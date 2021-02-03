Be Our Guest: Detour American Grille & Bar

Detour American Grille & Bar in Fishers is offering up a deal just in time for Big Game week.

You can get a $50 worth of gift certificates for just $25. Find the deal here.

Here’s some more information about the Fishers restaurant:

Detour American Grille & Bar is a family friendly bar and grill that specializes in classic American cuisine. The bar is set up with many TVs that allow you to enjoy great food and drinks while watching the game. We proudly provide a place for our community, friends and family to eat and spend time in a relaxed environment.