Be Our Guest: Goodwood Brewing and Spirits

FOX59 has another Be Our Guest deal!

Goodwood Brewing and Spirits is located in downtown Indy and has brews, brunch and burgers!

Take part in our Be Our Guest deal here and get a $50 gift certificate for just $25.

More about Goodwood Brewing:

Located in Downtown Indy, near the Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium and Monument Circle, Goodwood Brewing is your spot for burgers, brunch and brews! They offer a traditional, southern menu with favorites such as our Buffalo Cauliflower, Chicken and Waffles and Fried Green Tomatoes. Find beer-infused house made sauces, burgers too big for your mouth and a bar that features twenty-eight beer taps (and over thirty bourbons) in a lively, family-friendly atmosphere.