Be Our Guest: Grilliant Foods

Be Our Guest as BBQ Week continues! Grilliant Foods is a northwest side barbecue restaurant with a European market and deli.

You can get a $50 gift certifcate for just $25! Just follow the link here!

You can find more BBQ deals on the Be Our Guest page.

More about Grilliant Foods:

Grilliant Foods was created in 2014 by owner Ernie Verbarg as both a catering company and competitive BBQ team. With the beginning of 2015, we decided to change directions and expand to a full restaurant and shop. We found a location – a European market and deli – with roots in the community. Not wanting to take away the imported European goods from the central Indiana area, we decided to continue stocking the grocery part while adding our own flair. Continuing forward, we will also be carrying a variety of goods from local merchants. Everything from coffee, to BBQ rubs, and whatever else we might think of.