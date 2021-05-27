Be Our Guest: High Velocity

FOX59 is inviting you to “Be Our Guest” at High Velocity.

The sports bar is located inside the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis and offers lunch, dinner with beer, wine and cocktails.

As part of the Be Our Guest deal, you can get a $50 gift card to High Velocity for just $25. Find the deal here.

More about High Velocity:

High Velocity has you covered in all things sports. Root for your favorite team on one of over 60 HDTVs while enjoying modern American Fare, local beers on draft and hand-crafted cocktails. Going to the game? Be on the lookout for Game Day Specials before you head to nearby Colts, Pacers and Indianapolis Indians games –all in walkable distance!