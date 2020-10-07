Be Our Guest: King Dough

King Dough is a place where the act of making pizza is a true craft, driven by quality. Our unique, special, house-made creations are as real as it gets. Pizza is pizza; but at the end of the day you can still do something special with it!

We just opened a new location Indianapolis’ Holy Cross neighborhood. Everything is made fresh, in-house, daily.

We offer a selection of hand crafted pizzas ranging from vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free pies, to classic favorites. Sized at 14-inches, they are big enough to split with a friend, or to take home leftovers all to yourself.

Our salads are second to none – we prepare them with enough fresh greens, veggies, fruit, meats, and cheeses that they can stand as a meal on their own. Our appetizers, including house-made meatballs, fried calamari, wings, offer great pairings to all of our pizzas. Last but not least, we prepare seasonal desserts in house. The flavors are always changing, but the flavor is always there.

You will receive 2 – $25 certificates. These can both be used on the same visit, or split between two visits.

Find deal here!