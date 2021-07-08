Be Our Guest: Mass Avenue Pub

Mass Avenue Pub in downtown Indianapolis is front and center on Be Our Guest this week!

More on Mass Ave Pub:

Nestled in Mass Avenue Arts district, Mass Avenue Pub is known for its friendly service and great food and drink specials. Check out our eclectic beer selection and the hottest new spirits around. If you’re hungry, try our tenderloin, fish & fries, pizza, wraps or sandwiches. Hang out with friends and catch the big game at Mass Avenue Pub! You must be 21 or older to enter Mass Avenue Pub.