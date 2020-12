Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano in Noblesville is in the spotlight for this week’s Be Our Guest!

You can get a $50 gift certificate for just $25 as part of the half-price dining deal.

More about the restaurant:

Matteo’s is famous for its homemade cuisine. Authentic Italian restaurant voted one of the top 25 restaurants in Indiana for the 4th year in a row. Matteo’s is perfect for business and family gatherings. Private dining and catering are available. Ciao!