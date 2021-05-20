Be Our Guest: Parky’s Smokehouse

Be Our Guest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOX59 is once again offering up a great deal from a local restaurant.

This time around, we’re partnering with barbeque spot Parky’s Smokehouse in Lebanon. A $50 gift card can be yours for just $25.

Head here to take advantage of the deal.

More information Parky’s Smokehouse:

Parky’s Smokehouse is a family-owned and locally-operated destination for authentic barbecue, signature steaks, and a comfortable atmosphere in which you’ll love to relax. Sip on a cocktail or a craft beer and choose from a menu featuring favorites like baby back ribs, pulled pork and chicken, sliced brisket, smoked & grilled prime rib, signature steaks, burgers, hand breaded tenderloins, and stuffed quesadillas. With their expansive menu of house made sauces, rubs, dressings, sides, and desserts you can count on finding a dish that’ll satisfy the pickiest eaters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News