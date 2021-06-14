Be Our Guest: Pull Up Grill & BBQ

Be Our Guest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Grab some extra napkins! It’s BBQ week on FOX59’s Be Our Guest. We’re kicking the week off at Pull Up Grill & BBQ on the southeast side.

BBQ lovers can get a $50 gift certificate for just $25. You can get the deal here.

More about Pull Up Grill & BBQ:

Pull Up Grill & BBQ is a Southside tradition. They cook over hickory and cherry wood daily. Delicious, homestyle barbecue featuring brisket, pulled pork, ribs, greens, beans, mac n cheese, cornbread, and more. All of their sides are made from scratch.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News