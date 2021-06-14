Be Our Guest: Pull Up Grill & BBQ

Grab some extra napkins! It’s BBQ week on FOX59’s Be Our Guest. We’re kicking the week off at Pull Up Grill & BBQ on the southeast side.

BBQ lovers can get a $50 gift certificate for just $25. You can get the deal here.

More about Pull Up Grill & BBQ:

Pull Up Grill & BBQ is a Southside tradition. They cook over hickory and cherry wood daily. Delicious, homestyle barbecue featuring brisket, pulled pork, ribs, greens, beans, mac n cheese, cornbread, and more. All of their sides are made from scratch.