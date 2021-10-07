Be Our Guest: Rosati’s Pizza

In Indy Now’s latest edition of Be Our Guest, we’re putting Rosati’s Pizza in the spotlight.

This Carmel pizzeria specializes in deep dish Chicago style pies.

More about Rosati’s:

Nearly a century ago these were the simple words Sam Rosati lived by; little did he know this humble philosophy helped shape the foundation on which Rosati’s Pizza was built. Sam’s father began the family’s rich tradition of serving delicious Italian food to customers in his New York restaurant back in the late 1890’s. After the turn of the century, the family moved to Chicago and opened yet another fine ltalian restaurant featuring “Italian Style Pizza”, a tasty appetizer consisting of homemade tomato sauce served on a crispy piece of bread. In 1927, following in his father’s footsteps, Sam opened his own Italian restaurant in downtown Chicago.