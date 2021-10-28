Be Our Guest: Sauce on the Side

Sometimes the best things come in small packages, like calzones!

Sauce on the Side is in the spotlight as our latest Be Our Guest partner.

The calzone eatery has locations in downtown Indy and Carmel.

Follow our link to get a $50 gift certificate for just $25.

More about Sauce on the Side:

We think there’s something special about fresh food. That’s why we make everything from scratch here at Sauce on the Side. Our handmade calzones. Our salad dressings. Even our desserts. It’s all made right here.

