Be Our Guest: Shapiro’s Delicatessen

Shapiro’s Delicatessen is the latest offering for FOX59’s Be Our Guest special! The deli is known for its soups, salads, and sandwiches with towering piles of pastrami, corned beef, and brisket. (Not to mention the cheesecake!)

Shapiro’s has a location downtown on Meridian Street and another at the Indianapolis airport.

Here’s more about Shapiro’s:

Slow food became a catchphrase a hundred years after we perfected our recipes, literally. We spend hours in the kitchen preparing the best sandwiches from highest quality cuts of beef for sandwiches crafted when you order them. We cut and chop, we peel and prep, and we bake. Oh, do we bake. Our bakery cracks more eggs in a day than many breakfast joints!