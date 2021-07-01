Be Our Guest: Stacks Pancake House and Grill

Pancakes are on the menu at Stacks Pancake House and Grill in Plainfield!

The diner is being featured as the Be Our Guest deal this week.

You can get a $50 gift certificate for just $25 through this link.

More about Stacks Pancake House:

Get your breakfast and lunch fix at Stacks Pancake House & Grill! Located in Plainfield, Stacks Pancake House has daily breakfast and lunch specials. For breakfast, you’ll love our pancakes, omelets, skillets and Peanut Butter Lovers French Toast! For lunch, savor our soups, salads, sandwiches and burgers. We’re open every day from 6am to 3pm and have carry-out available.