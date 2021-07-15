Be Our Guest: Tandoor & Tikka

We’re highlighting Indian cuisine for our latest Be Our Guest offering! Tandoor & Tikka has three locations across the Indy area, including one in Traders Point on 86th Street, Castleton on 82nd on W. 10th Street on the IUPUI campus.

You can get a $50 gift certificate for just $25 with our Be Our Guest deal. Find the link here.

More about Tandoor & Tikka:

Tandoor & Tikka is on a mission to redefine authentic Indian cuisine! Simplified, yet authentic flavorful menu! The best blend of spices and contemporary styles to fit today’s fast pace lifestyle without sacrificing on ethnic taste! Authentic recipes that date back centuries and the freshest ingredients combined to offer an unforgettable experience!