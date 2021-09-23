Be Our Guest: The Kickstand Bar and Grill

FOX59 and Indy Now invite you to be our guest and save some money while dining out!

The Kickstand Bar and Grill in Danville offer food, drink specials, and karaoke under one roof.

We’re offering a $50 gift certificate for just $25. You can find it here while supplies last.

More about The Kickstand:

Hometown bar where locals and travelers alike can come kick it with great food, great music, pool tables and darts. We serve classic American food; burgers, sandwiches, wings, and oh yeah…pizza too. Pool and dart tournaments Mondays, karaoke Wednesdays, and live music on the weekends.