Be Our Guest: Union Jack Pub in Speedway

Be Our Guest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Union Jack Pub in Speedway is the latest dining destination for FOX59’s Be Our Guest deal.

Anyone can get a $50 gift certificate for just $25 by clicking this link before the promotion sells out.

More about Union Jack Pub:

The Union Jack Pub – Speedway opened in 1981. During the early decades of Union Jack Pub – Speedway, you would find quite the assortment of patrons.  Whether you were a racing team owner, crew chief or driver, or even a mechanic looking to join a team, you would have surrounded yourself with the Speedway locals who were also there for a beer and some great food.  Everyone knows this was the place to meet old and new friends alike.  Still true today, many business meetings and gatherings of friends over a good beer and pizza are happening daily at Union Jack Pub – Speedway.

The Union Jack Pub – Speedway is still a favorite spot where you can enjoy an amazing Chicago-style pizza, great conversation over a craft beer, all while taking in the ever-changing racing decor.  They will continue to serve great food and drinks in this Speedway staple for many years to come. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News