Be Our Guest: Union Jack Pub in Speedway

Union Jack Pub in Speedway is the latest dining destination for FOX59’s Be Our Guest deal.

More about Union Jack Pub:

The Union Jack Pub – Speedway opened in 1981. During the early decades of Union Jack Pub – Speedway, you would find quite the assortment of patrons. Whether you were a racing team owner, crew chief or driver, or even a mechanic looking to join a team, you would have surrounded yourself with the Speedway locals who were also there for a beer and some great food. Everyone knows this was the place to meet old and new friends alike. Still true today, many business meetings and gatherings of friends over a good beer and pizza are happening daily at Union Jack Pub – Speedway. The Union Jack Pub – Speedway is still a favorite spot where you can enjoy an amazing Chicago-style pizza, great conversation over a craft beer, all while taking in the ever-changing racing decor. They will continue to serve great food and drinks in this Speedway staple for many years to come.