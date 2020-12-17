Be Our Guest: Union Jack Pub

Union Jack Pub in Broad Ripple is in the spotlight for this week’s Be Our Guest!

You can get a $50 gift certificate for just $25. Find the deal here!

More about Union Jack Pub:

Union Jack Pub is not just another restaurant. It’s not just another pub. It’s part of a community. It’s a place to watch your favorite soccer team among friends and it’s a place to have a first date. It’s a place to propose to your beloved and a place to celebrate an anniversary. It’s where holiday traditions take place from Christmas Eve lunch to race weekend celebrations. It’s a place to celebrate a birthday and a place to catch up with friends.