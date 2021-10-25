Be Our Guest with King Dough

Be Our Guest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Indy Now Staples

Be Our Guest with King Dough!

Score a half-price dining deal by getting $50 to spend for just $25. Find the deal here.

Here’s more about the restaurant:

King Dough is a place where the act of making pizza is a true craft, driven by quality. Our unique, special, house-made creations are as real as it gets. Pizza is pizza; but at the end of the day you can still do something special with it! 

We just opened a new location Indianapolis’ Holy Cross neighborhood. Everything is made fresh, in-house, daily.

We offer a selection of hand crafted pizzas ranging from vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free pies, to classic favorites. Sized at 14-inches, they are big enough to split with a friend, or to take home leftovers all to yourself.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fall Fun Near Me

When are communities Trick or Treating this year?

Latest News

More News