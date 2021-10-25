Be Our Guest with King Dough!

Score a half-price dining deal by getting $50 to spend for just $25. Find the deal here.

Here’s more about the restaurant:

King Dough is a place where the act of making pizza is a true craft, driven by quality. Our unique, special, house-made creations are as real as it gets. Pizza is pizza; but at the end of the day you can still do something special with it! We just opened a new location Indianapolis’ Holy Cross neighborhood. Everything is made fresh, in-house, daily. We offer a selection of hand crafted pizzas ranging from vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free pies, to classic favorites. Sized at 14-inches, they are big enough to split with a friend, or to take home leftovers all to yourself.