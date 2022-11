Our last Indy’s Best contest of the year is super sized, just like some of your favorite burgers!

Usually, we have four finalists to choose from in each topic. But when we asked for nominations for Indy’s Best Burger, we had so many good ones that we had to include five!

Our nominations include establishments more than 100 years old, a drive-thru only destination, and a choice vegans can get behind.

You can vote until 10 a.m. Thursday.