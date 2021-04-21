Beasley’s Orchard at risk of losing crops after cold temperatures Morning News Posted: Apr 21, 2021 / 10:55 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 21, 2021 / 10:55 AM EDT DANVILLE– We hit record lows on April 22nd, reaching a low of just 27 degrees. That puts a lot of crops at risk. We talked to Calvin Beasley, co-owner of Beasley’s Orchard on how the cold impacted their crops. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction