May 17 2021 12:00 am

Beasley’s Orchard at risk of losing crops after cold temperatures

DANVILLE– We hit record lows on April 22nd, reaching a low of just 27 degrees. That puts a lot of crops at risk. We talked to Calvin Beasley, co-owner of Beasley’s Orchard on how the cold impacted their crops.

