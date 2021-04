DANVILLE, Ind. — On April 22nd, central Indiana woke up to snow and temperatures below freezing. The apple trees at Beasley’s Orchard in Danville were covered in snow.

Owner Calvin Beasley was worried about crop damage when we first talked to him the day after the snowfall.

By now, he’s had time to inspect the trees carefully and the news is not good. We talk to Calvin Beasley on how bad the damage is and what the orchard plans to do.