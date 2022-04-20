BEECH GROVE , Ind. — After more than a year of construction, the city of Beech Grove now has its first major greenway. The Franciscan Trail consists of over two miles of walking and biking routes including five trail heads and four bridges.

The trail officially opened to the public on Friday, April 15th. It is pet friendly and handicap accessible. Anyone can pay a visit, the trail is open daily from dusk to dawn.

Mayor Dennis Buckley sat down with Daniel Miller to talk about the major investment and what it means to the community.