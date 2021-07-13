Behind the scenes with Fishers MasterChef contestant Kelsey Murphy

Kelsey Murphy of Fishers is a physical therapist, wife and mother of three.

Now, she’s also a contestant on FOX’s “MasterChef: Legends,” competing for $250,000 by creating dishes for acclaimed chefs and judges Gordon Ramsey, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich.

Ahead of episode 7 this Wednesday, July 14 at 8 p.m. (don’t worry — no spoilers here), Murphy talks about her reaction to this week’s pasta challenge and what she thought about her dish.

She also shares her strategy for staying calm and focused during stressful challenges and amid the crazy schedule while filming a reality show.

This 11th season of MasterChef, each episode features a guest appearance by a famous chef. The list of culinary legends includes Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi and Nancy Silverton.

We’re catching up with Murphy each week for as long as she remains in the running to recap the most recent episode, look ahead to the coming week and get behind-the-scenes scoop.

Watch her Thursdays on FOX59 Morning News, then check back here for extended interview clips, the stories behind the episodes, cooking advice and more.