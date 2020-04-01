Benefits of using telemedicine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind -- The coronavirus pandemic continues to change daily life as everyone knows it. The same holds true for people wanting to speak with their doctors. Telemedicine is serving as a useful alternative to meeting with doctors, even though it is not face-to-face.

The CDC is urging all doctors and hospitals to first assess potentially infected patients remotely. Dr. Jason Hallock spoke with FOX59's Ray Cortopassi about the benefits associated with telemedicine, as well as why it is helping with the current capacity issue in our nation's hospitals.