Bestselling author reveals experience researching latest book

INDIANAPOLIS– Patricia Cornwell is one the top bestselling authors of all time. You may know her wildly popular character Dr. Kay Scarpetta. Her novels launched the boom of forensic crime scene television. Cornwell has sold more than 120 million books in more than 100 countries. For her newest thriller titled “Spin,” she spent more than two years in immersive research with NASA, the secret service, the air force, Scotland yard, and even Interpol. Cornwell talks to us about the intense experience.