The FOX59 Morning News team is revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59’s Beth Finello shared a tasty recipe that’s quick and won’t break the bank.

Beth’s pepperoni pizza crescent rolls

Ingredients

1 can crescent rolls (8 count)

24 slices of pepperoni

2 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup tomato or pizza sauce

Instructions

Heat oven to 375° F

Separate dough into 8 triangles

Place 3 slices pepperoni on each triangle

Top each with about a tablespoon of cheese

Roll crescent

Place rolls on ungreased cookie sheet

Bake at 375°F for 10 to 14 minutes

Serve warm with warm sauce for dipping

