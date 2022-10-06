The FOX59 Morning News team is revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59’s Beth Finello shared a tasty recipe that’s quick and won’t break the bank.
Beth’s pepperoni pizza crescent rolls
Ingredients
- 1 can crescent rolls (8 count)
- 24 slices of pepperoni
- 2 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup tomato or pizza sauce
Instructions
- Heat oven to 375° F
- Separate dough into 8 triangles
- Place 3 slices pepperoni on each triangle
- Top each with about a tablespoon of cheese
- Roll crescent
- Place rolls on ungreased cookie sheet
- Bake at 375°F for 10 to 14 minutes
- Serve warm with warm sauce for dipping
