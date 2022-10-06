The FOX59 Morning News team is revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59’s Beth Finello shared a tasty recipe that’s quick and won’t break the bank.

Beth’s pepperoni pizza crescent rolls

Ingredients

  • 1 can crescent rolls (8 count)
  • 24 slices of pepperoni
  • 2 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 cup tomato or pizza sauce

Instructions

  • Heat oven to 375° F
  • Separate dough into 8 triangles
  • Place 3 slices pepperoni on each triangle
  • Top each with about a tablespoon of cheese
  • Roll crescent
  • Place rolls on ungreased cookie sheet
  • Bake at 375°F for 10 to 14 minutes
  • Serve warm with warm sauce for dipping

In case you missed our other tailgate recipes:

Jim’s Cowboy Caviar

Justin’s Buffalo Chicken Dip

Melissa’s Gameday Chili

Steve’s Buffalo Chicken Dip