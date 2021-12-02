Big Ten Fan Fest & Pregame Block Party

INDIANAPOLIS– All eyes will be in Indiana this weekend for the big ten football championship game as Michigan takes on Iowa at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday. The fun starts Friday with the big ten fan fest and pregame block party.

Big Ten Fan Fest:
Friday 12/3, 5p.m. – 9p.m., Saturday 12/4 10a.m. – 8p.m.
Indiana Convention Center
Free with game ticket or $8 for adults, $4 for children
Click here for more information.

Georgia Street Block Party:
Friday 4p.m. – 7:30p.m.
West Block of Georgia Street
Admission is free
Click here for more information.

