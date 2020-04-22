Blocks Rock! Facebook live sessions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Many parents are looking for different ways to get kids engaged during the school shutdown.

Blocks Rock! is an educational game geared for kids Pre-K through sixth grade. Its makers are now offering Facebook Live sessions to help parents learn how to best utilize the game.

Director Angie Burnham explained how it works.

The sessions will be offered live on the Blocks Rock! Facebook page every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. You can also access recorded sessions from the past.