Blocks Rock! game expands to pre-K audience

INDIANAPOLIS — The makers of a building blocks game designed for K-6 students expanded it to include a version for pre-kindergarteners.

The game uses blocks, patterns and colors to develop children’s STEM skills and SEL or “social emotional learning.”

Director Angie Burnham explained the game while on Fox59.

“This is their introduction to STEM learning,” said Burnham. “They are going to use spatial reasoning, hand-eye coordination, color recognition and identification.”

Click here to get the game.

