INDIANAPOLIS — Countless Hoosiers will be diagnosed with cancer this year, and a good chunk of those will be colorectal.

That’s why the Blue Hope Bash is looking to provide support and community for those who have been diagnosed and are walking through their journeys.

Lori Hale chairs the Blue Hope Bash and provides insight on her passion for the cause and what this year’s event will entail.

To learn more about the Blue Hope Bash and colorectal cancer, or to sponsor, donate, and get tickets, click here.