Blue Hope Bash fundraises for Colorectal Cancer Alliance

CARMEL, Ind. — The Blue Hope Bash is coming to Carmel’s 502 East Event Centre on October 9.

It raises money for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

Unlike most cancers, colorectal cancer is highly preventable with screening, but more and more young people are getting it.

Dr. Dipen Maun, Colorectal Cancer Surgeon for Franciscan Physician Network, explains the imporance of screening while Lori Hale, event chair for the Blue Hope Bash, shares how the disease has affected her family and where the money raised from the event will go.