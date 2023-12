If you still need to finish up your holiday shopping, why not do it by helping small business vendors in central Indiana. Tomorrow the Boho Holiday Artisan Market will be held in Greenfield. It will be filled with lots of great gifts, plus fun activities for the whole family. Monica Holden, a Greenfield Main Street Inc. board member, joined Daniel in the studio to share more about the event. For more information, click here.

