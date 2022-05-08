BOONE COUNTY – As part of National Police Week, law enforcement agencies throughout Boone County are hosting efforts to connect with the community and recognize those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

One of those events is “Boone County Unified,” taking place at Courthouse Square on May 10th.

During the event, you’ll be able to meet and greet first responders, and at 6:30, there’ll be a ceremony to honor those who died in the line of duty.

Deputy Wesley Garst stopped by our morning show to talk about the event.