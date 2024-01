INDIANAPOLIS — The 41st annual Bop to the Top event is helping to raise money for the Riley Children’s Foundation.

Participants will walk up 36 floors, 780 steps, and up 500 feet.

The best part is all the proceeds go towards changing the life of a child.

It kicks off January 20th at 8:30am downtown at One America Tower.

Click here to learn more about the event and register.

