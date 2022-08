INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Wish is on a mission to put smiles on faces of children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.

“Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” is an annual fundraiser for the organization.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Marriott North.

Indiana Wish’s J’Lynn Cooper and Kayla Kreutzinger with Beam Suntory, one of this year’s vendors, tell us what attendees have to look forward to.