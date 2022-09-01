September is National Bourbon Month, and FOX59 is wasting no time celebrating.

Backbone Bourbon, distilled in Indiana, is sharing some recipes you can sip this September (and whenever else you want).

Indycar (Backbone’s take on a Side Car)

2 oz. Backbone Bourbon (Prime or Uncut)

3/4 oz. Cointreau

1/2 oz. simple syrup

Combine, shake, double strain into glass with ice, garnish with orange twist.



Executive Manhattan

3 oz. Bone Snapper X-ray Rye

1.5 oz. Cocchi Vermouth

3 dashes Angastoura bitters

Shake over ice. Garnish with 3 skewered luxardo cherries.