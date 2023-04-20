As a kid- hearing the sound of the recess bell during the school day never got old. If that classic sound brings back a wave of nostalgia, you may be interested in a fundraiser being held by the Boy and Girls Club of Indianapolis. It’s an Adult Recess Party that will let you relive all those fun times on the playground for a great cause.

George Gardner, director of the Lily Boys & Girls Clubs and featured guest artists- and former club member- Kevin West joined FOX59 this morning with more about the event.

If you’re interested in attending the Adult Recess fundraiser, click here.