It was the shot heard around Boone County earlier this month and not the only one. Lebanon eighth grader Bryce Baldwin draining shots left and right. His story is a bit of a fairytale. Bryce was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder 4 years ago that usually keeps him from playing his favorite sports. But not this night. Bryce and his coach, Jake McQueen, joined Sierra to share more about the joy that part of the basketball game brought to so many people.

