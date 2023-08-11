When school is out for the day, many children aren’t left with positive options for after-school activities. That’s why the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis are offering programs to help guide our city’s youth. Resource Development & Marketing Manager, Pam Lozano, joins the show to share more about how the Boys & Girls Club is making a difference. You can visit bgcindy.org for more details.

