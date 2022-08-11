INDIANAPOLIS- if you love roller coasters, wine and craft beer, Indiana Beach is the place to be on saturday, September 10th.

That’s when the amusement park will host the second annual “Hops and Coaster Drops” Festival.

More than 100 breweries, wineries and distilleries are expected to take part, and tickets are on sale.

Justin Knepp and Barton Lewis with “Indiana on Tap, Jeremy Kuntz, the owner of “Black Dog Brewing Company” in Mooresville joined FOX59 Morning News Thursday to talk about the event.

More information on this event can be here: https://event.ontaptickets.com/events/hops-coaster-drops-2022-9-9-2022.