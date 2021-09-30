Brickworld event returns to State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — Calling all LEGO masters and enthusiasts! Brickworld is back for 2021 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but it’s back! FOX59 spoke with Chief Brick Officer Mark Larson and Exhibitor Nick Gamertsfelder about what to expect and how the whole family can get it on the fun.

Brickworld takes place Oct. 1-2 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $12 if purchased online, $14 at the door.

Military and first responders pay $9.

Use code “FOX59” for $2 off your purchase price.

If you would like more information, click here to be taken to Brickworld’s website.