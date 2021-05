INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend will be a hot one and although most pools don’t open until next weekend, there are still ways for you and your family to beat the heat now.

“Every splash pad in Indianapolis will be open this weekend,” Assistant Manager of Windsor Village Family Center of Indy Parks Mary Mcbath said. “Hopefully we have a great weekend this weekend. It’s gonna be hot, it’s gonna be on the 80’s, it’s gonna be great.”