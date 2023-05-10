Brooke’s Place is Indy’s only ongoing grief support center.

In order to meet the growing demand for individual grief counseling, the organization expanded their Therapy Services program! They acquired additional space in our current building to create a calm and inviting waiting area, 4 therapy rooms and a volcano room, allowing even more children, teens, young adults, and their families living with grief, to feel supported and understood.

To see the full space, discover resources and learn more about Brooke’s Place, head over to their Therapy Services open house this afternoon!

From 4 – 6:30 P.M. at Brooke’s Place- 8935 North Meridian Street Indianapolis, IN, 46260.

You can learn more about Brooke’s Place by clicking here.

You can RSVP to the Therapy Services Open House, by clicking here.