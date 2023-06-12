BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The average oral cancer patient is a 64-year-old man so a mom in her forties likely never thinks she’s at much risk. But one in five patients is under 55 and a Brownsburg mom found out she was that one.

Melissa Vincent had a slight irritation on her tongue for about eight months so when she walked outside to check the mailbox one day, she figured an envelope she opened contained her sign. Inside was a dental deal she couldn’t pass up.

“A coupon came in the mail to see Dr. Tillery,” Melissa recalls of that day. “I’d never seen Dr. Tillery before. But there was a coupon for $49.99.”

She walked into the dentist’s office in Indianapolis the very next day. She and her husband Richard figured she was fine and the visit was out of an abundance of caution.

But there were gray lines under her tongue and over the next few weeks she’d hear those dreaded words of a cancer diagnosis. She began her battle at 48 years old while raising a young son.

Her fight would include a surgeon using a piece of skin and artery from her left arm to replace half her tongue and using skin from her leg to cover her wrist. Doctors also made a large incision from the back of her earlobe to the middle of her throat to remove lymph nodes.

“What was I going to look like? How would it change my appearance? How would it change my speech?” Melissa asked herself. “But more importantly, I just wanted to live.”

“My goal, my eye on the prize, was being able to tell Roger and Ryan, “I love you.”

She met that goal and surpassed it, even able to pick back up her love of singing.

Dr. Michael Tillery says Melissa’s recovery is remarkable. He says if caught in early stages, life expectancy is around 85 percent.

“Sometimes patients are fearful to come to the dentist,” said Dr. Tillery, DDS. “There is no pain involved. It only takes a few minutes. The difference could be your life. Literally.”

Dr. Tillery demonstrated a typical oral cancer screening which is short and painless. He suggests everyone 15 and older have a screening once a year because not all cases are visible like Melissa’s, and dentists have tools to illuminate invisible threats.

He also says any suspicious sore or lesion that sticks around for more than ten days should be evaluated.

Melissa credits here faith and group therapy with giving her peace. It’s a peace that passes her understanding and a feelin she’s passing on to others in her shoes. Her website, Simply Spoken Life, is so uplifting her surgeon now refers patients there.

“That’s a true blessing when you can sit side by side and share stories and compare scars and really be in community with people who have traveled your path.”

It was important to Melissa to show what healing and getting better looks like. She remembers after her diagnosis she only found horrifying photos and scary statistics when doing research.

“I wanted to create a space whether they had cancer or not, to come and see an encouraging story.”

Melissa always loved writing and when the fog from her cancer fight started to lift she took an online social impact storytelling course from Georgetown.

Melissa has found her voice again and hopes her story will save your life or the life of someone you love.

According to the American Cancer Society, risk factors for oral cancer include alcohol and tobacco use, HPV infection, excess body weight, UV light exposure, poor nutrition and genetic syndromes. But many people who get the disease have few or no known risk factors.