Whether you walk, jog or run competitively, next Thursday, September 29th, you’re invited to take to the streets of Broad Ripple Village for the 15th annual Ripple Effect 5k!

The run benefits the Broad Ripple Village Association. The course snakes around Broad Ripple’s commercial and residential neighborhoods and culminates in a post-race block party!

Jordan Dillion, the executive director of the BRVA, stopped by the FOX59 studio this morning to tell us all about the small ripples this event can start, and the waves it potentially form in the community.

As the name suggests, the impact of the Ripple Effect is felt throughout the community. Proceeds from the event benefit the Broad Ripple Village Association, a nonprofit focused on enriching the community, attracting investment, amplifying public spaces, and improving quality of life. By participating, you will help fund important BRVA programs, including: public safety, beautification, and lighting, among many others. These programs ensure that Broad Ripple continues to be a safe and attractive place for people to live, work, and visit.

