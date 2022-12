It may be hard to believe, but we are now less than 12 days away from Christmas morning.

If you still have some family and friends to shop for, there’s one place that has plenty of gift ideas for any and everyone left on your list: CASTLETON SQUARE MALL!

Danielle Parker with Simon Malls is here to tell us about the best budget-friendly gifts you can find at Castleton Square Mall including UGGs, tumblers, and knit hats.