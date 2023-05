Building a Refuge is a unique group focused on bringing hope and encouragement to men struggling with mental health issues. But the Fishers-based non-profit can’t do it without help from the community. That’s why they’re holding a fundraiser on Saturday, May 13th. Building a Refuge founder Erik Robinson joined Angela on the red couch to share more about the “Rock N Ride for Hope” fundraiser. For more information, click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction