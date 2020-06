The hospitality and tourism industries have clearly been hit hard by the Coronavirus crisis. There are questions about how hotels, restaurants, sports and entertainment venues and airlines will come back from the pandemic. The Lee Business School at UNLV wants to know what you think will be the new normal. The school is even offering a big prize for your help. A member of the business school joined us this morning to talk about the competition.

