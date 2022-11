Benny Golson is a legendary saxophonist and composer. Now, for the first time, Butler University is hosting a free jazz fest next Monday night to honor his legacy. The event will also provide middle and high school students with educational opportunities at the university.

Matt Pivec, Director of Jazz Studies, and Butler student Sterling Powell joined FOX59 in studio with the details about the festival.

For more information about the Benny Golson Jazz Festival, click here.