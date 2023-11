Butler University’s beloved mascot recently had surgery for a CCL tear, the canine version of an ACL injury. The operation was on October 20, and Blue IV was temporarily sidelined while he heals. But now — he’s been cleared for light duty, and was back in action at Hinkle Fieldhouse earlier this week. Blue IV and his handler, Evan Krauss, joined Angela in the studio to share more about his recovery.

